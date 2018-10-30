Share:

Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Prof Niaz Ahmad on Monday appreciated Department of Zoology’s Associate Professor Dr Zulfiqar Ali for winning US$1000 in a research presentation project in the US. According to a PU spokesman, Dr Zulfiqar’s presentation entitled ‘Lahore Smog -- Componential Analysis, Causes and Effects’ was appreciated with US$1000 as the best professional.Dr Zulfiqar Ali won the honour during the 10th International Aerosol Conference (IAC) at America’s Center at St Louis, Missouri, US.