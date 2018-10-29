Share:

Rawalpindi-Anti Narcotics Force commanders conference was held at ANF Headquarters under the chairmanship of Director General (DG) Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik, here on Monday.

The conference was attended by commanders of all ANF Regional Directorates and senior staff officers. During the conference, DG ANF highlighted the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures. He urged to ensure strict countrywide counter-narcotics operations, with a special focus on apprehension of elements involved in distribution of drugs among the students of academic institutions and hostels. He also directed to take measures for apprehension of absconders and proclaimed offenders. DG ANF stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking and apprehension of sources of supply of drugs.

Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed, futuristic goals were also set-forth with special focus on new initiatives and capacity building goals.