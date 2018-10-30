Share:

KARACHI - Yet another case of Congo virus has surfaced in the city, taking the reported count of affected patients to 19 this year.

According to reports, 33-year-old Faizan is a resident of Malir and was taken to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital after he showed symptoms of the Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).

CCHF is caused by the Congo virus, which is found on a tick that attaches itself to the skin of cattle.

People who come into contact with these infected ticks or animals can contract the viral disease, which is highly contagious and has a 40-50 per cent mortality rate. The onset of CCHF is sudden, with initial signs and symptoms including headache, high fever, rashes, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain, and vomiting.

So far in 2018, 19 cases of Congo virus have been reported in Karachi.