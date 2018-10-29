Share:

ISLAMABAD-Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has recovered 132 cars worth 115.6 million and 136 motorbikes stolen from different cities during the ongoing year. According to a senior police source on Monday, a total of 132 cars were recovered out of which 75 were stolen from Islamabad, while others were stolen from other districts. In addition, a total of 136 motorbikes worth Rs 7.7 million were recovered by the ACLC as most of these bikes were stolen from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. “In all, 132 vehicles worth Rs 115.6 million were recovered from 107 car lifters involved in 142 cases while 169 bike lifters involved in 127 cases were held besides recovery of 136 motorbikes worth Rs. 7.7 million from them,” the police source added.

Moreover, he said that the police also arrested 120 persons for their alleged involvement in 155 cases of tempering vehicles and recovered 158 vehicles worth Rs 215.8 million from them. The source said that the police were making all out efforts to control crime in the city and to ensure protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

He informed that challans of the car lifters had been submitted in relevant courts after the investigation was completed. Following the directions from Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Muhammad Amin Bukhari, he said that concerted efforts are underway to curb this crime and remarkable success has been achieved during the current year.