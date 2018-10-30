Share:

GUJRANWALA - Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the opposition's purpose of holding an all parties conference is to find a way to escape legal action for their corruption.

"We assure the nation that no thief or robber will be spared. Accountability of the corrupt elements and development works in all the provinces will be carried out and no compromise will be made in regard," he said addressing a meeting and a press conference here at Commissioner Office Gujranwala.

He said a lot of work to clean the Gujranwala city has been done while there is still need to do more in this regard. "I hope that in result of our efforts, label of filthiest city of the Asia will be removed from the face of Gujranwala," he said.

The senior minister further said that the government institutions instead of waiting annual grants, should generate funds by their own and in this way they could be able to do much better for the citizens. He said that no one including PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, PPP's Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be spared and all such corrupt elements would be dealt with according to the laws.

He said that bill of new local bodies system was under consideration by the law department and soon it would be sent to the chief minister and the prime minister for final approval.

Commissioner Asadullah Fazi briefed the minister about anti-encroachment campaign and said that 9,861 kanal land had been retrieved from the illegal occupiers. The minister appreciated the successful efforts of the administration. He said that to achieve the goal of clean and green Punjab, citizens should also be given awareness in this regard.