Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Bata Pakistan commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Czech Republic at an exhibition. The T. & A. Ba?a Shoe Company was founded in 1894 in the Czech Republic by Tomáš Ba?a. As part of the 100 years commemoration, Bata Pakistan held an exhibition at Batapur, a town located near Lahore. It is pertinent to mention that the town was established as a residence for the workers of the Bata shoe factory. To mark the event, M. Imran Malik, Country Manager Bata Pakistan, along with Honorary Consul General Kamal Monnoo inaugurated the event. Esteemed guests from a variety of embassies attended the exhibition. Guests were given an exclusive walkthrough of the exhibition area which highlighted Bata and Czech heritage through documentary archives, shoes and pictures.