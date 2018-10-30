Share:

The annual thesis show of fashion and design students concluded on Monday. The artwork of eight students of the 26th batch of Dandy School of Fashion was showcased at the annual event.

Inspired by Ferrari Formula 1, Azhar Zafar used leather, rexene and knitted jacquard fabrics and knitted mesh fabrics to make sporty silhouettes like jackets, pants and jumpsuits.

Ali Arsalan presented dandyism to develop a formal menswear collection comprising fusion of eastern and western cultures. Malik Sheharyar Ahmad showcased his work on modern high street fashion titled ‘Futuristic’.

Sana Ramzan brought in ‘Multani Kashikari’. She used denim, laser cut rexene, engraved rexene and jersey as main fabrics incorporated with metallic and hand embroidery details.

Husnain Maqbool’s work was titled ‘Kathputli (translates poppet)’. Banarsi fabrics, heat transfer printing on silks, traditional Bandhani, Lehriya and common tie-dye techniques on chiffons enhanced through traditional Gota, Nakshi and Cord embellishments contributed the Rajasthani cultural Kathputli inspired silhouettes a new contemporary expression.

The theme of Hamna Tariq’s project was destruction. Silhouettes are inspired by this concept along with a traditional Japanese aesthetic; Wabi-Sabi which is a world view centered on the acceptance of transience and imperfection. Heat transfer printing on jute, off-loom weaving in acrylics, wool yarns and Macrame techniques are used for fabrication enhanced through hand embroideries which drastically uplifted the deconstructed silhouettes.

Huma Jalil’s collection was based on the beautiful intricate patterns of delicate wings of Emperor Moth. It gave the boost to develop digital prints on silks and organza. Delicate embellishments with glass rods and pearl are done to enhance the prints. Silhouettes are inspired by the contours and wings of the moth giving a feminine style.

Azmat Asghar highlighted schizoid personality disorder in his work.

The writer is a student of fashion design.