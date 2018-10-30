Share:

The Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has maintained it for a long time that some politicians are in politics to steal money from the public exchequer and that they are not sincere with the people of the country as they hardly invest it in the country. There is no option but to believe what Imran Khan has been saying for all these years. Large-scale corruption and then laundering money abroad has gouged the country economically.

The recent cases where the poor people find their bank accounts superfluous with money and some investigations in this regard inform us that some people are laundering money in a very organised manner. The estimates of millions of dollars moved out of the country means that the latest steps and directions issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are either not followed by the banks or are inadequate to put a stop to the laundering practices.

In a time when the PM of the country is moving from friendly state to another to take Pakistan out of the financial crisis, the revelation of the laundering money confirms some deep flaws in the governance mechanism of the country’s accountability.

The government needs to come up with a comprehensive plan to stop money laundering. Now that Imran Khan is in power, he has the opportunity to take steps necessary to curb the widespread corruption in the country. Furthermore, action by all the concerned departments needed as the Financial Action Task Force already places Pakistan on a watch list for the state fails in meeting up the benchmarks recommended by the international body to curb terror financing. The recent scandal can add to the difficulties of Pakistan because no one knows if terrorist organisations are involved in the money laundering practices or the politician and businesspeople.