ISLAMABAD - In a shocker for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, main opposition parties’ leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari entered the National Assembly hall as ‘tag team’ partners.

The bitter rivals of the past walked into the business hall gossiping and smiling – sending a strong message to Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the proposed multi-party conference of the opposition parties.

Shehbaz Sharif and Zardari were cheered by the opposition lawmakers who chanted slogans. A smiling Zardari played as a host showing way to the younger Sharif – who succeeded his older brother Nawaz Sharif as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President after the former premier’s disqualification.

Nawaz Sharif still remains the decision-maker but Shehbaz Sharif has become the number two in the party as Nawaz Sharif’s daughter faces corruption charges.

Shehbaz Sharif’s absence at the start of the proceedings also gelled the opposition parties together as they walked out protesting against the non-production of the opposition leader despite orders from Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The opposition parties came back only after Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the parliament. The government claimed that Speaker’s production orders were implemented but since the opposition leader travelled to Islamabad by road, he was a bit late.

One minister said that usually Shehbaz Sharif flies to Islamabad but there was some problem with the flight which forced him to travel by road. “There was no other issue,” he maintained. The new-found love between Shehbaz Sharif and Zardari comes ahead of the October 31 multi-party conference proposed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The cleric-cum-politician has been trying to convince PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to attend the conference but so far the former premier has not shown any interest.

Sharif had told Maulana Rehman that only a delegation of his party will attend the conference but the Shehbaz Sharif-Zardari gesture indicated that Shehbaz Sharif could use the Speaker’s production order and attend the meeting inside the parliament building. Since Nawaz Sharif is not bound to skip such meetings, he can also be in attendance.

The PML-N however, has not made any commitment so far. Zardari himself has agreed to attend the multi-party conference and is willing to meet Nawaz Sharif. There were reports that Sharif was not inclined to meet Zardari.

The yesterday’s gesture was a sign that the tension between the Sharifs and Zardari has decreased if not completely defused. The way the two shared smiles was too friendly a gesture to be easily digested by the PTI who already face public criticism for failing to fulfill the promise of ‘change.’

The multi-party conference is likely to discuss the alleged ‘victimisation’ of the opposition leaders by the government. Both Sharifs and Zardari are targets of the accountability process initiated by the PTI-led government. The ruling party alleges that Sharifs and Zardari had joined hands to save their skin.

While Nawaz Sharif has never gone too far against Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif has virtually abused the former President in the past. In one of his harsh speeches, Shehbaz Sharif had threatened to drag Zardari to the streets and force him to return the ‘looted’ money. But later Shehbaz Sharif apologized.

The recent presidential elections pushed the two main opposition parties further apart as they fielded separate candidates – making it easier for the PTI to get Arif Alvi elected as the head of the state to replace Mamnoon Hussain.

The PPP had refused to withdraw its nominee Aitzaz Ahsan from the race in favour of Maulna Fazlur Rehman backed by the PML-N. Arif Alvi received 353 electoral votes, Fazlur Rehman 185 and Aitzaz Ahsan 124 votes in the election.

The PML-N believed that a joint candidate of the opposition could have won the contest. Zardari said he did not cooperate with the PML-N because Nawaz Sharif’s previous government had filed ‘baseless’ cases against him and always ‘backstabbed.’ But recently, he hinted that future cooperation between the two parties cannot be ruled out.

How close the two parties have come after the National Assembly gesture remains to be seen. October 31 (tomorrow) multi-party conference will be one test.

SHAFQAT ALI