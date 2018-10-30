Share:

MOSCOW - At least two people were killed as a result of the explosion that occurred near the Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC) office in Kabul on Monday and another five were injured, local media reported citing the IEC. The Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the explosion. Earlier in the day, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported that the explosion had injured a total of six people, including four IEC staff and two policemen. According to the outlet, a suicide attacker detonated a bomb near the gate leading to the election commission office at 8:15 a.m. local time (03:45 GMT).

According to the IEC, the attack claimed the lives of at least one civilian and one policeman, while five employees of the election commission have been injured, the broadcaster reported. The police confirmed that the explosion took place, however, they said that the blast killed only one policeman and injured four people, the broadcaster added.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, according to the broadcaster. On October 20-21, Afghanistan held its first parliamentary election since 2010. The election was opposed by the Taliban movement, who refused to recognize the vote and announced their intention to sabotage the electoral process. The parliamentary election in the southern Kandahar province was not held until Saturday due to unstable security situation in the region.

