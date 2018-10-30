Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that government officers should address people’s complaints and help the government achieve targets of good governance.

Expertise of civil servants will be fully utilized in the journey of progress and social change so that people can be facilitated, he said. A team of best officers is being introduced in the Punjab province to improve the service delivery mechanism, he said.

Talking to the officers posted in Punjab, the chief minister said that officials should use their energies to serve the masses. He said qualitative change was mission of the PTI government and it would make people’s lives problem free. He said the entire team would have to work hard to achieve the goals.

The chief minister said that he admires the officers performing their duties with honesty and commitment. “Every officer is part of my team and I value everyone. I will always be standing by those working for the public welfare and prosperity of the country,” he added. He told the officers that hard work was a prerequisite for change in accordance with the 100-day agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that Punjab will lead with regard to implementation of 100-day agenda of the government.

The chief minister met newly-posted secretaries, commissioners, RPOs, DPOs and ACs one by one and asked them to work hard for public welfare. A tea party was also arranged in their honour. The officers termed it a positive change. They termed the meeting unique because there was no such tradition in the past. They vowed to come up to expectations of the chief minister.

DELEGATES MEET CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he represents the poor segments of the society and added that he will work hard to give such people their rights.

Punjab is moving towards sustainable development and government is taking keen interest in solution of problems of different areas of the province, including southern Punjab.

Talking to delegations of people from different cities that called on him, the chief minister said that all deprived areas will be developed and deprivations of southern Punjab will be ameliorated. He said the government had introduced a development package for every district despite difficult economic situation. He said that public representatives would be consulted on development schemes and a real welfare plan would be unveiled after completion of 100 days. The situation is improving rapidly and good times will come soon. Everything will be done on merit and there will be no room for corrupt people in Punjab, he said.

CM FELICITATES CRICKET TEAM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Pakistani cricket team for whitewashing the Australian cricket team in T20 series and said that they continued their journey of success. This victory is result of hard work and players exhibited best of their abilities, he said.

CM SAD AT LOSS OF LIVES

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling of a bus into a ditch near Kohistan and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.