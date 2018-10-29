Share:

LOS ANGELES-Camila Cabello is looking forward to the ‘’next chapter’’ of her career. The ‘Consequences’ hitmaker has revealed she is spending some time with her family at home now, but teased her fans with a promise of a follow-up to her 2018 album ‘Camila’. She wrote on Instagram: ‘’I don’t have words to express how excited I am about things coming up next year, and imagining this next chapter and writing this next album.’’ The 21-year-old singer explained how grateful she is for the life she’s living, and admitted she still can’t quite believed where her journey has taken her.

She added: ‘’Touring around these last 6 years has been the most magical chapter of my life. The 10 year old in me is still running around with her arms in the air screaming at everything that’s happened. ‘’Singing for thousands of you beautiful people, getting to know you and talk to you, seeing the world.... I’m more in love with life and with all of you than I’ve ever been.’’ However, Camila also revealed she was going to make the most of the time with her family, and a chance to embrace everything she’s been missing out on.

She said: ‘’I’m also sooo excited for the holidays and for what my heart’s been aching for these last years being away from home. ‘’Movies with my family. My dad’s tacos. Waking up in the middle of the night and getting cereal from the refrigerator. Sleepovers with my little sister. ‘’Talking to my grandparents about their life. FINALLY getting my dog Thunder to LOVE ME because he barely knows me right now.’’