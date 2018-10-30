Share:

KARACHI - Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has introduced most advanced cancer treatment facilities for residents of upper Sindh and this state-of-the-art cancer treatment centre would be made operational within six months.

Founder Director of GIMS Dr Raheem Bux Bhatti expansion work of 500-bed health facility is underway in fast pace and capacity of beds would be reached to 800 in near future.

He said that the GIMS administration has introducing most advance cancer treatment facilities for people of upper Sindh and its adjoining provinces. He said that state-of-the-art cancer treatment centre would be made functional soon.

He said that the cancer centre would be equipped with all advance facilities. He informed that the GIMS is equipped with modern facilities and offered liver transplant, open heart surgery, angioplasty, renal transplant, dialysis centre, trauma and burns centre.

Neonatal care, stroke management ward, blood bank, advance diagnostic lab, TB centre, Eye centre, ICU, gynaecological ward, referral response centre, urology ward, general ward, ENT department, dental department, neurology department, operation theatres and coronary care unit to people of upper Sindh.

GIMS Director Dr Raheem Bux Bhatti, said when he took over the hospital in 1974, it was a two-room dispensary, which had been established by the rulers of Khairpur State. Soon in 1981, the dispensary has given the rank of taluka hospital. Later, in 1997, the hospital has declared Model Taluka Hospital with the efforts of Dr Rahim Bux Bhatti. In 2003-5, the hospital was renamed as Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences.

He informed that out-patients department (OPD) treats around 5,000 patients daily and institute was always crowded with patients. He said that the GIMS doctors had performed 13 liver transplants so far and cost of one transplant is Rs3.4 million. He further informed that cornea transplants were also being carried in this institution.

The establishment of GIMS has saved upper Sindh patient’s trip to Karachi. The location of Gambat city is also very central. It is easily accessible not only to the rural Sindh but also to the cities of South Punjab and Baluchistan province. The GIMS has become leading medical institution of rural Sindh in provision comprehensive and advance health care facilities.

Dr Rahim Bux Bhatti said that it was not an easy job and arranging the funds was the main challenge, he said, adding that giving up was not in his nature and thus with the support of Allah and the generous donors, his dream materialised.

He said that the GIMS administration is providing all advance treatment facilities to people upper Sindh and its adjoining provinces through support of Sindh health department.