Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Interior has announced that cellular phone and internet services would remain suspended in different parts of the country for today on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The ministry said that decision to suspend cellular phone and internet services had been taken because of the security reasons and on the request of the provincial governments concerned. The ministry had received applications from the home departments of all four provinces and AJK in this connection. In Punjab, the cellular phone and internet services would remain suspended in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Attock, Jehlum, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Sindh, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan and Rahim Yar Khan. In Sindh, the services would remain suspended in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkar, Khair Pur Jackob Abad and Shikar Pur.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these would remain suspended in Noshera, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Abbottabad. In Balochistan, the phone and internet services would remain suspended only in Quetta—the provincial capital. In AJK, the services would remain dysfunctional in Muzaffar Abad, Bagh, Haveli, Mir Pur and Kotli. The ministry said that services in these areas would be suspended during the timings of mourning processions while there will be no suspension of phone or internet services in Islamabad.