LAHORE - The management committee of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament finalised the schedule of last phase of the tournament.

The last and fourth quarterfinal of the tournament will be played at Al-Bilal Ground Township between Mughalpura Gymkhana and Dharampura Gymkhana. Rana Sohail Manzoor and Abid Hussain will supervise the match while Ahmad Saif will be scorer.

The meeting of the management committee was held under the chairmanship of Shaikh Ibrahim. After the meeting, he said that the final of the tournament will be played on November 12 at historic Lahore Gymkhana ground Bagh-e-Jinnah.

He said that the tournament committee has sent the request to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to grace the final as chief guest. “We are quite hopeful that he will surely grace the final, which will put a new lease of life in club cricket and help in boosting the morale of club cricketers.”

Shaikh Ibrahim said the semifinals and the final will be played in color kits and the tournament committee will provide kits to all the teams. “We will include teams from West and North Zone Cricket Associations and this will be held every year. We are focused on quality and we will continue playing our positive role for the betterment of club cricket in Lahore.”