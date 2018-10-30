Share:

ISLAMABAD - Veteran bowler and former national champion Muhammad Hussain Chatha won the Pakistan Open National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 played here at newly-constructed Leisure City-II Bowling Club, Jinnah Park Rawalpindi on late Sunday night.

The mega event was organised by Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Madina Mall and Residency. After the final round of matches, the closing ceremony was held which was attended by Madina Mall Chief Executive Officer Afan Ahmed, Col Masood Ali and MPA Robina Bassvi, PTBF Secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman and others.

The event was played over three nights, in which more than 400 professional and amateur bowlers from across the country took part. The final night of the championship commenced with master’s singles final where top four finalists M Hussain Chatha, M Saleh, Aleem Agha and Afzal Akhtar were vying against each other for the mega title.

Each player played three games and in the end, Chatha of Islamabad, using his vast experience, became the champion with massive total of 575 pins with an average of 191.6. M Saleh secured second position with the difference of 15 pins as he scored 560 pins with an average of 187, while Aleem Agha earned third with total of 552 pins.

On the same night, the doubles category matches were also played. The team of Aleem Agha/Naveed Ul Haq won the title with 695 pins in four games, while Afzal Akhtar/M Saleh secured second position by scoring 680 pins and Karachi’s pair of Shabbir Lashkarwala/Fazil Mania settled for the third spot with total of 665 pins.

In trios event final, Karachi dominated the proceedings as Shabir Lashkarwala, Fazil Mania and Ali Suria won the title, followed by Ijaz Ur Rehman, Saleem Baig and Hussain Chatha (second potion) and Afzal Akhtar, M Saleh and Asim Butt (third position).

In the second half of the night, U-12 finals were decided. Arif Mehmood won the title with total of 140 pins in one game while Alina Mehmood captured the second with total of 130 pins and Daniyal Ijaz bagged third with total of 128 pins. In women’s singles category, Noor Ul Ain won the title with total of 240 pins in two games while Rozina Ali earned the second place with total of 232 pins and Shaista claimed third with total of 213 pins.

In amateurs category, Shahrukh Raza won the title with total of 355 pins in two games, Ali Chatha secured the second position with total of 335 pins and Atif Ali won the third with total of 328 pins. Azam won the deaf category title with total of 310 pins in two games, Qasim secured second with 302 pins and Mazhar bagged third with 292 pins.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the cash prizes, certificates trophies/medals were distributed among the position holders. The masters singles champion was handed over Rs 100,000 cash and trophy, the runner-up received Rs 50,000 cash, third position holder Rs 25,000, fourth position holder Rs 15,000 cash and fifth position holder Rs 10,000 cash. The doubles category champions earned Rs 40,000 cash, second position holder Rs 25,000 and third position holder Rs 15,000 cash. The trios champions earned Rs 40,000 cash, the runner-up Rs 25,000 and the third position holder Rs 15,000.

A cash prize of Rs 10,000 each was distributed among the winners of amateur, deaf, women, under-12 and media categories while a cash of Rs 7000 each was distributed among the runners-up of amateur, deaf, women, u-12 and media categories and a cash of Rs 5000 each was distributed among the third position holders of amateur, deaf, women, u-12 and media categories.

Talking o The Nation soon after the concluding ceremony, PTBF Secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman said: “The aim of conducting Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship was to introduce new bowling alley, which holds 12 lanes and also to introduce the oil machine, which was never used in Pakistan before.” He also added that Pakistan tenpin bowling team will participate in Qubica AMF Championship to be held at Las Vegas USA next month.