LAHORE - Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbla will be observed across the country today.

In Lahore, mourners will take out processions from different areas and pay homage to the great sacrifice rendered by the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for Islam. Religious scholars will shed light on the teachings and sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family and friends.

The mobile service will remain suspended in the city till night and strict security arrangements will be made on occasion.

Security beefed up for Imam Hussain’s Chehlum

Thousands of police are put on high alert across the metropolis to ensure foolproof security.

Newly-appointed Lahore DIG (Operations) Waqas Nazir said that a comprehensive security plan would be put in place to ensure best security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

Also, hundreds of police commandoes will be deployed on the route of the main mourning processions to provide security cover to the mourners. Similarly, police would block different roads by placing barriers in the walled city to stop the entry of irrelevant persons towards the main processions.

Police sources said that the city police are ordered fully implement the SOP devised for the security of mourning processions. He said that snipers, plainclothesmen, and police commandos would be deployed on the top of high-rises for the security of the central processions of Chehlum. The main processions would be given three-layer security and all the participants would be checked with the help of metal detectors and walkthrough gates at three different points.

A police official said that the Lahore police would implement a comprehensive security plan for the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh as well. He further said that search, sweep, and combing operations are also underway in hotels, inns, and guesthouses around the shrine. The police will remain in touch with the owners of hotels, guesthouses, and inns to check suspected elements. He said all police officials are directed to perform their duties vigilantly. Any irrelevant person will not be allowed to enter the main procession.

City traffic police department has also made comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the metropolis on Monday. Senior traffic officers will guide the motorists about the alternative routes.