RAWALPINDI-A delegation from China women’s university visited Fatima Jinnah Women University here on Monday. The delegation met with senior management of FJWU including dean, faculty advisors, registrar, director ORIC and director WRRC. The visiting team included Dr Dianmu Hou, Dean of Studies, Li Mingshun, Chairperson and Ye Shuiping, Director, International Corporation Office, China Women’s University, China. They enjoyed their visit and said that this would be helpful in developing mutual relationship between the two women’s universities.

FJWU Registrar Prof Samina Bukhari signed a Letter of Intent with China Women’s University. She briefed the delegation about FJWU and its academic activities.

They were informed that being the pioneer female university in Pakistan FJWU is offering degrees in the fields of Management Sciences, Social Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Education, Computer Arts, Law and Computer Sciences.

She further told the delegation that FJWU approximately has 5000 students from every corner of the country and FJWU is offering courses to bring female students to an international level of training. Institutions from all over the world have been in touch to develop exchange programs of collaboration. Later on in the panel discussion, panellists focused on opportunities for leadership training and education programs.

The delegation also visited Campus Radio Station (VOW FM 96.6).Members of the delegation appreciated the technical equipment installed in the studio and showed interest for future collaborations. They had a meeting with the Faculty of Education and discussed the options of collaboration. University souvenirs were presented to the worthy guests as a memento of their visit to FJWU.