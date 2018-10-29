Share:

LOS ANGELES-Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s four-year-old son was rushed to hospital after injuring his wrist.

The ‘Thor’ actor, the Spanish model and one of their twin sons, Tristan or Sasha, spent the evening in the emergency room in a medical centre in Bryon Bay, Australia, over the weekend as their little boy had a cast fitted on his arm.

Alongside a picture of the actor carrying his son, who was wearing shades, Elsa wrote in English and her native Spanish on Instagram: ‘’Nobody tells you how much it hurts when your kids get hurt.’’

It’s not known how the tot injured himself, but the 35-year-old actor - who also has six-year-old daughter India Rose with his spouse - often takes to the social media app to share the antics his boys get up to.

The ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ star previously admitted he doesn’t understand how his twin sons can be so different.

The Australian hunk admitted he’s still struggling to come to terms with the contrasting personalities of his boys.

He confessed: ‘’I don’t get how I can teach them the same thing but they be so different?

‘’Tristan is so athletic but there’s not an aggressive bone in his body. He’s the most emotional one. Whereas Sasha is like a little gangster. The other day, we were in the park and something happened with Tristan and another kid. He comes over in tears.

‘’I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’ but he didn’t want to tell me. Sasha’s like, ‘Tristan, what happened?’ They’re four, by the way. ‘Another kid pushed me.’ Sasha goes over to this older kid, taps him on the shoulder and says, ‘Why’d you push my brother?’ I’m stood there thinking, I should step in, but this is awesome.’’