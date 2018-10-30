Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood has expressed his satisfaction at the direction of the work and progress being made at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), JCSC stated this during his visit to PAC on Monday where he was given briefing about ongoing projects at different factories of PAC.

Chairman JCSC declared that PAC is one of the flagship organisations of the Defence Production.

He lauded the achievements of PAC towards attaining self-reliance and international standards in all its projects. The chairman assured his full support to PAC in all its future endeavours. Earlier upon arrival, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat was welcomed by Air Marshal Ahmer Shahzad Legahri, Chairman PAC, Kamra.