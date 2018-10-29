Share:

LOS ANGELES-George Clooney’s Halloween experience has been tame since becoming a father to twins Ella and Alexander.

The 57-year-old Hollywood legend joked that he missed out on the first night of his Casamigos party because he was busy at home changing his and wife Amal’s 16-month-old babies’ diapers. Speaking at the second bash at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday night, where he and his business partner Rande Gerber dressed as pilots, he laughed: ‘’Last night they were dressed up as rockstars, and I was dressed up as a guy cleaning crap out of a baby’s diaper.‘’It was a fantastic costume. Oh, so much fun, you could imagine the fun I had last night.’’ Rande’s wife Cindy Crawford joined in the fun by donning an air hostess outfit, and captioned a picture of the three of them on Instagram: ‘’Now boarding.’’ Speaking about their costume choices, the 52-year-old star told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’You don’t want to do the same thing two nights in a row. Last night we kinda had a thing going with our kids and then tonight we are flying to Vegas, and it was like, I guess the whole flight thing.’’

Whilst Rande, 56, and the ‘Money Monster’ star quipped about how much Tequila was consumed at the party.

He said: ‘’I have a pretty good liver, you?’’, to which his George replied: ‘’Getting a new one next week.’’ The ‘Gravity’ actor also admitted that his costumes will be less ‘’terrible’’ now he’s a father and in his 50s. He said: ‘’Oh, I’ve done some terrible costumes. ‘’I went as a milk carton with my face sticking out the side that said ‘Have you seen this child lately?’ ‘’That was a bad one. ‘’I’ve done some terrible ones, but that was 30 years ago. I can’t be held responsible for that.’’