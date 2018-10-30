Share:

GWADAR - Acting President and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said holding of an international moot connected with the Asian Parliamentary Assembly at the smart port city of Gwadar has sent a positive message around the world about Balochistan.

While addressing the opening session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA)’s two important committees— Standing Committee of Political Affairs and Special Committee on Creation of Asian Parliament, the chairman Senate said that the two-day international event was a proof of the fact that peace had resumed to the area.

He said that this conference would help in eliminating the misconceptions about this area.

He said that Gwadar was soon going to become an important sea and land route which would provide different countries opportunities for growth and prosperity. He was the chief guest at the moot having representation of 23 countries.

He said that APA meeting had been arranged in Gwadar, an important port city located at the cross junction of international shipping and oil trade routes. He said that their aim was to further development of Gwadar as a hub of economic prosperity and regional connectivity.

He remarked that APA has been making tremendous progress in forging regional partnerships towards achieving the shared ideals of peace, democracy, stability and development. He said that Pakistan wanted friendly relations with all, especially the neighbours.

Referring to the theme “Parliamentary Leadership in Promoting Peace and Development”, Sadiq Sanjrani said that APA member states were facing somewhat common challenges. He cautioned that extremism carry much wider implications for the whole region.

Sanjrani said that Pakistan believed in peaceful settlement of longstanding disputes which was vital towards regional development with mutually beneficial outcomes.

He welcomed the leaders, legislators and public representatives from across the Asian content at the meetings of Special Committee on Creation of Asian Parliament and APA Standing Committee on Political Affairs.

He observed that with a 60 per cent population comprising youth, large and growing middle class and a consumer market that was over 200 million, strong Pakistan would soon be a bridge connecting markets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe with convincing reduction in cost and time.

He said that Balochistan was rich in natural resources and had the potential to play effective role in the socio-economic development.

He said that priority was being accorded to alleviate the miseries by boosting trade and economic activities in the province and bring the people of the area into the mainstream of national development.

Later while talking to reporters at the Gwadar’s newly established Pak China Business Centre, the chairman Senate regretted that India did not participate in the conference.

We had extended invitation to India through Pakistan’s high commissioner to India but it showed its unwillingness to participate in the event,” he said. He added that India must come to the event and avail this important opportunity as they were now important resolutions because of its absence.

Sanjrani said that Federal Science and Technology Minister Senator Azam Swati had announced to set up a campus of COMSATS at Gwadar. He also said that Chinese companies working in the city had promised to plant one million trees in this smart port city.

He said that three new desalination plants were being established here and till January, the water treatment capacity was being doubled that would benefit the city.

Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz addressing the opening ceremony said that Balochistan and Gwadar were on top priority of the government due to the fact that their socio-economic and infrastructural development had a direct and positive bearing on the prosperity of not just Pakistan but the whole region.

Senator Mushahidullah on behalf of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq said that Gwadar was surely turning into a gateway to prosperity in the region, and our gathering here only complements our future aspirations of regional integration, and particular inclusivity of developing regions.

He expressed his confidence that discussions will help evolve suitable ideas and proposals towards a more realistic and conducive course of action.

Governor Balochistan Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressed the hope that port city would play a critical role in the APA’s pursuit of Asian prosperity in the future.

He said that the grand intra-continental meeting in a developing port city of Gwadar granted immense significance to the all-inclusive development agenda.

Secretary General Inter Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong said that APA was amplifying the message of peace and stability which the IPU is promoting at global level.

He said that participation in this meeting would help in developing understanding to better develop institutional linkages and work together for promoting global peace and security. He endorsed the views of the Secretary Senate that parliaments need to come out of comfort zones and play more effective role in resolving issues.

Head of France -Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in French Senate Pascal Alizard said that bilateral relationship between Pakistan and France was important for the group. He said that Gwadar was not just a project but a real work in progress for economic development.

APA Secretary General Mohammad Reza Majidi said that the APA had become a source of aspiration for peace in the region.

He said that Parliamentary diplomacy had become an increasingly important function in international affairs. He said that APA provided an important platform to deliberate upon a range of issues.

Representative of APA President Asma Erdogan said that Gwadar was an important place and had promising potential for economic progress and regional integration.

IMRAN MUKHTAR