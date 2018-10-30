Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Sindh Police Kaleem awarded Rs20,000 to traffic police officer for issuing challan to the Saudi diplomat vehicle.

The detail emerged on Monday that a traffic police warden intercepted a car roaming at Shahrah-e-Faisal without registration number plat.

The video viral on social media revealed that cop asked the driver about his driving licence to fine the driver over the violation of traffic rules. The driver accompanied by diplomat has shown number plates lying inside the car but avoid to take chllan receipt and continued argued with the cop. The driver of the diplomat’s car got mobile phone call to influence warden but the cop insisting to fine the driver driving the car without number plats.

The video viral pointed that despite receiving threats for dire consequences, the traffic police officer performed his duty bravely and refused to come under any threat giving by driver and the person on phone call.

The traffic police source on the condition of anonymity said that the vehicle was stopped during a regular spot-checking at Shahrah-e-Faisal, where the traffic policeman was deployed and captured the whole episode.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government announced reward money of Rs2,500,000 to the person(s), who provide information of terrorists leading to arrest/killing of a terrorist (active member of banned organization i.e. TTP) namely Naveed Ali S/o Muhammad Akhtar Syed, who is involved in three (03) high profile cases i.e. murder, dacoity, encounter, terrorism etc in case FIR in Police Station Market, Hyderabad.

Information should be provided to the nearest Police Station. Identity of the informer (s) will be kept secret.