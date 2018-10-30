Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed Muhammad Khan, father of deceased Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a fake encounter allegedly staged by suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar, to ensure his appearance in the court. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Sheikh was hearing a petition filed by father of Naqeebullah, seeking to transfer both under-trail cases against suspended SSP Malir.

During the hearing, the petitioner and his lawyer Advocate Faisal Siddiqui were absent, junior lawyer appeared before the court and informed that Advocate Faisal Siddiqui was busy the Supreme Court and requested for the adjournment.

The chief justice expressed his annoyance over their absence and remarked no further adjournment would be given and no delay would be tolerated in future, he gave last chance to the petitioner and his lawyer to make sure their appearance in the next hearing, or else the court may issue its ruling on the plea.

The court adjourned hearing till November 5.

The petitioner had expressed no confidence in the trail court and filed a petition pleading to the transfer of the murder trial against former SSP Malir Rao Anwar from Anti-Terrorism Court-II to another court and cancellation of bail to the suspects.

In last hearing, SSP West Dr Rizwan Ahmed, investigation officer of Naqeebullah Mashud murder case, had informed the court that Suspended SSP Malir, Rao Anwar remained untraced. He stated that Anwar has shifted his residence and is not even receiving summons issued by the court. Anwar and his subordinates had been booked for murdering Naqeebullah along with three other citizens in a fake police encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif Town in District Malir, and the trial was pending in an anti-terrorism court.

In his prior arguments, Khan’s counsel Advocate Faisal Siddiqui had submitted his arguments by stating that the main suspect, Rao Anwar had been a very influential officer and his power was evident from the fact that since his arrest in the case on March 21 he had been provided VVIP and discriminatory treatment and for not a single day was he confined to prison; rather, his house was declared a sub-jail during his confinement.

Advocate Faisal contended that due to discriminatory and illegal favours being accorded to Anwar, the accused had been threatening the prosecution witnesses and one of the prosecution witnesses, Shahzada Jehangir, had retracted from his statement.

The lawyer further argued the trial court’s bail granting order was patently illegal and had been passed in violation of the principles of the grant of bail, thereby resulting in the miscarriage of justice. The court was requested to cancel the bail application of Anwar and remand him to judicial custody.

Anwar, who is the key accused in the extrajudicial murder case, has been released on bail by the ATC in two cases – the murder case and an illegal weapons and explosives possession case.