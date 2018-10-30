Share:

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division Imran Sikandar Baloch ordered launching a vigorous crackdown on those burning trash or remains of crops.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for containing smog here on Monday, the Commissioner directed the officials concerned to get registered cases against those burning trash. He said that those who spread pollution are actually playing with the lives of citizens and children and they deserved to be treated sternly. He directed deputy commissioners to strictly discourage elements involved in spreading pollution and brief brick kiln owners and workers union about government’s directions.

He directed traffic police and transport department to launch crackdown on smoke emitting vehicles. He further asked them to evolve a traffic plan to control the flow of traffic and prevent rush. He directed concerned officials to provide safety kits and face masks to traffic wardens. He further asked the health authorities to conduct free medical examination of traffic wardens. The commissioner declared that the decision regarding vacations at educational institutions would be made in view of air quality index.

Briefing the commissioner, Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal said that air pollution is being monitored through air monitor system. He disclosed that 160 notices have been issued to those spreading pollution while cases were registered against 144.

Admin up to solve traffic mess

The district administration is going to adopt a number of steps to resolve traffic problems and traffic signals are being installed at different spots besides an operation against encroachments. Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik told media on Monday that the MDA has been assigned to redesigning different roundabouts and roads between Chungi No 9 and Chowk Kimharanwala, adding that the MDA has started constructing yadgar-e-shuhada and a new roundabout in the first phase.

He declared that work would be done on war footing to resolve traffic issues, adding that city roads are being widened by clearing them of encroachments. He disclosed that traffic signals would be installed between Chungi No-9 and Chowk Kumharanwala while roundabouts and U-turns would be made at Chowk Shamasabad, Rasheedabad and Eidgah.

He said that an effective traffic plan would be introduced with the help of traffic police and roads department.