Islamabad-The federal hospitals received a large number of dengue patients during the month of October while the city administration is still struggling to eliminate the virus completely from rural and urban areas, The Nation learned on Monday.

Officials said that Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) Polyclinic received more than 50 dengue positive cases and the tally keeps increasing.

According to the patients list inGovernment Services Hospital Polyclinic hospital from September to October, the hospital received 24 patients from rural and urban areas.

On Saturday, 9 suspected patients were admitted in the hospital after confirmation of the virus.

12 patients with positive virus were received in the hospital during different dates of this month. However, in September only three patients were brought under suspicion and the virus was confirmed in one patient only.

The official said that the number of dengue patients surged in October and likely the number will likely increase in the next twenty days.

Official added that the city administration was relaxed in the action against dengue elimination campaign in the month of September.

The data said that most of the patients suffering from the disease were from the rural areas. The list included 10 female and 14 male patients from rural and urban areas of the city.

However, none of the patient was serious and was discharged after their medical condition was stable.

Dr. Shareef Astori from Polyclinic hospital informed The Nation that the dengue virus has emerged again and the hospital is receiving patients on daily basis.

Dr. Shareef Astori said the dengue larva is naturally eliminated in the intense weather either it is summer or winter.

“The season will continue until the temperature falls in winter,” he said.

Dr. Shareef said that the hospital has provided all possible facilities to the dengue patients including isolation wards and separate beds. He said the hospital has a certain quantity of nets to fix over the bed to keep the patient in isolation.

PIMS spokesperson Dr. Waseem Khawaja told The Nation that hospital in average is receiving two suspected patients of dengue virus and majority of them are being reported positive.

He said hospital administration has provided sufficient medical facilities in the isolation ward where patients are being kept and discharged.

Dr. Shareef Astori also said that there is no shortage of medicine for the treatment and hopefully the number of patients will fall in next few days.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Najeeb Durrani informed The Nation that the dengue virus pattern is similar of the previous year and almost same number of cases has been repeated this year also.

He said that the dengue virus will prevail until the temperature of 20 degree Celsius remains.

This is likely to drop in mid on the November.

He said mostly cases were reported in the UC Tarnol because of the heavy wastage in the area along with heavy machinery industry and workshops there.

He said that anti-dengue teams are actively conducting spay in rural and high risk areas to eliminate the virus.

Federal Minister for National Health Services (NHS) had also paid a surprise visit of the Polyclinic hospital dengue ward and emergency of the PIMS hospital for the inspection of facilities being provided to the patients.

He admitted that this year 254 dengue cases were reported from the federal city and the Union Council (UC) Tarnol was the most affected area.

Dr. Shareef Astori said that in order to control the dengue virus government was straitening its monitoring system.

The minister directed the hospitals administration to provide best healthcare in the emergency.