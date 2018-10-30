Share:

Rescue 1122 Motorcycle Ambulance Service has so far rescued victims of over 175,000 emergencies in all nine divisional headquarters of Punjab while maintaining an average record response time of four minutes. This was stated by Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) DG Dr Rizwan Naseer while addressing the rescuers of Motorbike Ambulance Service at Rescue 1122 Lahore Control and Command Centre on Monday. He said that these 900 motorcycles with all lifesaving equipment and the trained staff was successfully launched at the cost of Rs 397 million including staff salaries. This motorcycle ambulance service has significantly reduced the burden on Rescue Ambulances and in the hospitals by providing medical treatment at the doorstep or at the site of the incident, he added. The DG congratulated all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) and staff of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Sargodha. In this regard, a ceremony was organized to commemorate the efforts of all team of Motorbike Ambulance Service. Dr Rizwan Naseer said that it was observed that response time has also improved significantly as the motorcycle ambulance service provided an effective response in major cities during traffic jams and congested areas with narrow streets to road traffic crashes & medical emergencies. He said that motorcycle first responders have enhanced the operational efficiency of Rescue 1122 and overcome urban challenges in emergency response by ensuring immediate first-hand professional handling of emergency victims.