KARACHI - Dean Faculty of Education KU Prof Dr Nasir Salman said that we need to adopt latest technological and advanced techniques in the field of education and provide latest facilities to the students. He was addressing at an inauguration ceremony of the exhibition entitled “Evo Tech 2K18’ organised by the Department of Education at Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Karachi. He also congratulated department in-charge Dr Rizwana Faseel and faculty for organising such an amazing exhibition.

Dr Rizwana Faseel, in-charge, Department of Education said that technology has also revolutionised the field of education. Access to unlimited bundle of knowledge is now a click of button away. Advancement of education techniques has become a pivotal part to grow in the field of education. Centre for Excellence for Women Studies Director Prof Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah said that modern technology has now become a necessity rather than a facility. Sitting from anywhere of the world at any time, you can get education through online education. In office work, traditional office materials have been replaced by computer and IT gadgets. “Our students must play their part in order to develop the IT sector of our country so that we could compete with the developed nations of the world,” Dr Nasreen said. Dr, Muhammad Zubair said that contemporary age is of Information Technology and it’s a matter of great delight that KU students are playing their vital part in the promotion of IT culture in the country.

They are very well capable of developing international standard softwares.