Applications for new session of e-Rozgaar Programme will be accepted till November 5, 2018. It is a joint project of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports that gives free training to graduates to earn through the internet and take freelancing as a serious profession. Applications have been invited for 21 districts and 27 centres in the province of Punjab. Applicants should be Punjab domicile holders, aged 35 years or below with at least 16 years of education and unemployed. Applicants should apply online, appear for online entrance test and submit documents online. In case of selection/short-listing, they should get their documents verified at the respective centres. The shortlisted candidates will be given three-and-a-half-month free training in their selected domains by master trainers at their selected centres.