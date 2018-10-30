Share:

FAISALABAD - Experts on Monday said that climate change was bigger challenge than terrorism as it was playing havoc with the lives of billions of people, warning against the worst water crisis in the country.

Chairing a symposium on battling climate change and water crisis arranged by the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad at New Senate Hall, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir said that at the time of the inception of the country, per capita water availability was more than 5000 cubic metre. It has now declined to less than 1,000 cubic metre, She said. She warned of the worst water crisis by 2025 if tangible steps were not taken.

She lamented that last major water reservoir was built in 1960s. As per international standards, a country must have the water storage of 1000 days whereas in Pakistan, it was presenting a grim picture of only 30 days storage. She said that now, new dams were being set up to address the issue of water storage.

She said that the new government was taking all possible measures to address the issue at the national level. Cleanliness is the half Imaan, she said and added that the government had initiated Clean and Green Pakistan project under which 10 billion trees will be planted for making environment clean and beautified.

She quoted the example of Greek which had produced many intellectuals, and philosophers. The country was full of greenery that sharpened their views and mental health also, she said. She told the participants that the government banned brick kiln for a specific time to fight the challenge of smog which last year hit worst. A strict action was being taken against the factories emitting pollution, she said.

She said that the government had taken action against the medical waste as it causes serious health hazard. She viewed that on the other hand, Pakistan was among the list of most water wasting courtiers. She also grilled India over the violation of the Indus Water Treaty, playing havoc with the lives of Pakistanis. She added that the past governments could not properly plead the issue at the international level.

She said that the heavily populous countries were facing the worst climate change effects. Every person has to plant a tree to save the world from the devastation of climate changes. She viewed that mafias involved in deforestation would be dealt with sternly.

She lauded the role of UAF for scientifically working on the issue with the help of dynamic scientists and hoped that they will help address the issues of climate change and water scarcity at national and international levels. She said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor will work as a road towards development and prosperity.

Earlier, she called on UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa at his chamber. Dr Zafar Iqbal said that trees are essential part of healthy environment for a better life. He also lauded the vision and initiatives of the government of the green country with massive plantation. He said that we have to turn the areas especially at the bank of canal lush green.

He said that one of the major socioeconomic challenges was the mismanagement of water resources. He said that there is no life without water as the water is a key for irrigation, food security, economic growth, energy production, industries and human health. He said that heavy water was being pumped out from tube- lowering down the groundwater level. Perveen Sarwer, Begum Governor Punjab, also attended the meeting.

Director Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences Dr Javed Akhtar said that the quality of groundwater was deteriorating with each passing month due to heavy pumping, and industrial effluent, causing outbreak of various diseases in the country.

Chairmain of Climate Change Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security Dr Ashfaq Chatha said that the climate changes were also responsible for new diseases and reduction in agriculture sector. He said that we have to take tangible measures and praised the government for a valuable contribution in this regard. Dr Irshad Bibi gave the briefing about the water and climate changes to the audience.