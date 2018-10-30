Share:

A teenage factory worker was killed and his colleague wounded critically during a gun attack in Lahore’s Green Town early on Monday. Police said the attackers were riding a car and fled after the shooting. The deceased was later identified as 19-year-old Jamal Ali who died on the spot. Another factory worker Ali Raza also received bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital by rescue workers. The police were yet to ascertain the identity of the attackers. A police official said that Jamal Ali and Ali Raza were going to a factory for work when unknown car-riders opened straight fire on them near Bagrian Chowk. As a result, Jamal Ali died on the spot. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and launched the homicide investigation after registering a murder case against unidentified killers.