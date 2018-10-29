Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani singer Fakhr-e-Alam, who is travelling across the world to complete his project called Mission Parwaaz, has been detained at a Russian airport.

The message was shared by renowned actor Faysal Quraishi on Twitter. “Please tweet on my behalf,” the message read. “I am detained at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport because my visa expired by 2 hours and date changed.”

He continued: “I cannot go to Japan because I had single entry visa. I appeal to Pakistan’s government to request Russian government to allow me to continue my journey to Alaska. I don’t want to give up Mission Parwaaz. I need Pakistan’s support to carry on our flag to finish this.”

Ever since Faysal shared the news, fans and followers have been tweeting to the government including Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Foreign Affair Shah Mahmood Qureshi to help complete his mission.

After few hours when the news went viral on social media, Fakhr-e-Alam shared an audio message through his spokesperson which says, “I have been suffering from a great deal of inconvenience due to delay in visa issuance. It’s my 19th hour at the airport.”

“When I asked immigration officials the reason behind delay in visa issuance, they told me that they had not received any message from any of the authorities concerned. All the staff has gone except two who have been assigned to watch me,” he explained.

He added: “If someone says that I have received visa, it is wrong. I have not received it. I am still here. Russia is not my problem. The reason for my stay at Russia is that I cannot cross North Pacific without a refill from Russian airports. I’ll have to move forward at all cost, for I have nearly accomplished my mission.”

He reiterated: “I want to inform that I have not been issued visa, and I am enclosed at the airport. Neither I am allowed to go to the plane, nor being provided any internet facility so that I could contact to anyone. I am conveying this message through an audio recording.”

He concluded: “Its 8:30pm in Russia. My visa was to expire on October 28. I reached two hours late here because I have been passing from different time zones. I do not think any country should treat Pakistanis like that.”