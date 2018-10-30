Share:

KARACHI - Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi demanded of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to revert a decision for making a committee for the welfare of minorities having only representation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) members.

He made this demand in a letter written to the chief minister on Monday. Minorities Affairs Department Secretary Tameezuddin Khero on October 12 issued a notification forming a committee for the welfare of the minorities in Sindh province after approval of the Sindh chief minister.

The committee only has the representation from the PPP including its lawmakers from federal and provincial legislative assemblies.

It was headed by Minister for Minorities in Sindh province Hari Ram Kishori Lal and secretary minorities department as its convener and director minorities’ affairs in Hyderabad as its member.

The other members included provincial assembly members Gian Chand Esrani, Hamir Singh, Lal Chand Ukrani, Surendar Valasi and Anthony Naveed and all of them belong to the PPPP. The committee also comprised of senators Anwer Lal Dean, Giyan Chand and Krishna Kumari Kolhi and members of the National Assembly Mahesh Kumar Malani and Ramesh Lal.

The other members also included former MPA Khatu Mal Jewan, Manoo Kolhi, Ramesh Singh, Tushanamity Patel, Poonjo Bheel and Hira Lal.

The committee was aimed at resolving the welfare matters of the minorities in the province along with utilisation of funds of grant-in-aid specified for welfare of minorities’ community including repair and renovation of minorities worship places, assistance to needy people, medical treatment, scholarship to students, marriage assistance and for accidental fire victims.

The opposition leader in his letter addressed to the chief minister - on whose approval the committee was constituted - raised objection on non-inclusion of the opposition representation in the committee and said that since the chair and all members belong to ruling party in province therefore it shows a mala fide intention.

He said that opposition have five minority members - also including a women minority member- from PTI, MQM-P and GDA and they should also be included in the committee to have representation of all parties.

He stated that inclusion of opposition members would show a positive working style of the PPP and bring harmony to the house. “The committee should be formed by the standing committee on minorities as it will truly represent democratic norms,” Naqvi demanded.

He further pointed out that since after the 18th amendment - to whose credit PPPP always takes - the powers are devolved to the province therefore inclusion of most members from outside the provincial assembly is an unjustified act. “Only 36 percent composition of the committee is representatives of Sindh government,” he said.