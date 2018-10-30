Share:

LAHORE - Five matches were played in the 2nd Descon Super League (DSL) here at the three different venues. In the first match at Valencia Cricket Ground, Nespak outlasted Akzonobel by 5 wickets. Aashir Waqar from Nespak scored 46 runs and was awarded man of the match. In the second match at the same venue, Packages thrashed EMRA by 9 wickets. Muzammil Ghaffar bagged 3 wickets and was named player of the match. In the first match at Model Town Whites Cricket Ground, Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel routed Tetra Pak by 48 runs. PC’s Ghaffar Ahmad grabbed 4 wickets and was declared man of the match. In the second match at the same venue, Nestle beat Fatima Group by 2 wickets. Rabail Ahmad was man of the match. The only match played at Race Course Cricket Ground was won by ICI, who toppled CCI by 5 wickets.