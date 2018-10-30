Share:

BAJAUR:- Four Levies personnel were injured in a blast in Nawagai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsood said the blast occurred in the remote Kamnagra area of Nawagai tehsil. He said the political teshildar Nawagai, Abdul Haseeb Khan along with levies squad were going to the Kamngra area in his official vehicle when the vehicle hit by a road side bomb. Mehsood said that four personnel suffered critical wounds in the explosion while the political tehsilar was remain unhurt.–APP