LAHORE – Four more matches were decided in the 9th Pepsi CPL Twenty20 Cup 2018 here at the different grounds. The first match of the day proved to be thrilling one, as Descon defeated Unifoam by 4 runs after a tough battle. Batting first, Descon posted 140 runs on the board with Ali Abbas grabbing three wickets for Unifoam. In reply, Unifoam could score 135 with Faheem Butt of Descon capturing two wickets. Salman Sadiq was named player of the match. Zephyr Textile Mills overpowered Servis Industries by 4 wickets in the second match of the day. Zephyr achieved the required target of 90 runs for the loss of six wickets. Zameen.com outclassed Bareeze Men by six wickets in the third match while in the fourth and last match of the day, Attock Petroleum outclassed Albario by 58 runs.