A large number of people are standing in queue at the sabeel to get free milk being distributed at the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) during his annual Urs ceremony.

Doctors are testing the milk being distributed at the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) during his annual Urs ceremony.

Women are sitting with gallons to fill with free milk being distributed at the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) during his annual Urs ceremony.

