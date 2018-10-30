Share:

HAFIZABAD - A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by four villagers in Jalalpur Bhattian here the other day.

According to the FIR lodged by Ijaz Ahmed, father of the girl (identity withheld), she was alone in the house when Haroon alias Jugnoo and three other suspects intruded into the house.

They bundled her into a vehicle and sped away. The girl’s father demanded immediate arrest of the accused and recovery of his daughter.

NABBED: A notorious drug-peddler of Kolo Tarar was arrested by the Vanike Tarar police during a raid on his den.

On a tip-off, the police raided the den of Zaheer Abbas, son of Bashir Ahmed, and recovered 1.2kg of hashish from his possession. They registered a case against him.