FAISALABAD - Farmers have been advised to start wheat cultivation from November 1, in irrigated areas for getting better yield. A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Monday that farmers should use approved varieties like Sehar-2006, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 for cultivation as these varieties are not only disease-resistant but also give maximum yield. Farmers should use seed graders before cultivating wheat so that healthy and quality seed could be sown as quality seed plays pivotal role in getting bumper yield, he suggested. Meanwhile, growers have been advised to start gram cultivation immediately and complete it at the earliest up to November 10 for getting bumper yield. Best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal is up to November 10.