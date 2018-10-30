Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said India has adopted the habit to target civilian population dwelling in areas along the Line of Control in AJK through unprovoked firing from across the LoC.

He warned New Delhi against any misadventure against Pakistan or AJK.

“People of AJK will depend inch after inch of Pakistan and AJK shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan as and when required,” he was addressing a public meeting at Hajeera here on Monday.

The AJK premier assured the people that his government would spare no effort in resolving their problems. He announced a special development package for people of Hajira. He said people reposed full confidence in the policies of the ruling government it was why they overwhelmingly vote in favour of PML-N’s Sardar Amir in the recent by-election to the vacant seat of AJK Legislative Assembly from Poonch division. Haider said that the UN human rights commission report is because of tremendous sacrifices of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

His government would highlight the atrocities and state terrorism let loose by Indian forces in IHK,” he declared.

He said that the government of Pakistan should avoid undue interference in the affairs of AJK state government.

He made it clear that Federal Kashmir Affairs and GB minister has no role on accountability in AJK. He congratulated the people of Hajirah for success of his ruling party candidate Sardar Amir Altaf in the by-election.

Addressing the public meeting Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas said that machinations and conspiracies are being hatched against AJK government. He said that 13th amendment to the interim constitution of AJK was unanimously passed by AJK legislative assembly.

Minister for Public Works Ch Muhammad Aziz, Health Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi, Deputy Speaker Sardar Farooq Tahir, Sardar Amir Altaf, Abdul Khaliq Wasi and others also addressed the public meeting.