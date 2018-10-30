Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that true democracy would flourish in the country only when democratic institutions will become more powerful than individuals.

Talking to party leaders in Mansoora yesterday, he said that political parties would have to practice democracy in their own ranks to promote democratic culture.

The JI, he said, had proposed the intra-party elections before conduct of general polls under the supervision of Election Commission. However, he said, the proposal was not considered seriously.

He was of the view that political parties having undemocratic mindset had done great harm to democracy. The parties in Pakistan, he said, were being run by dynasties, revolving around personalities and having ethnic and regional outlook.

He said the families controlling the affairs of some parties were not allowing democratic culture to get roots in the country and common political worker was not allowed to rise to higher offices. The son or daughter of the party head would head the party after the father to be followed by the grand son or grand-daughter. He said the JI had the distinction of having a strong election system and all its office bearers were elected through secret ballot. He said that the elections of the provincial and district heads of the JI all over the country had been completed during the current month and the new office bearers had assumed their responsibilities. However, he said, there had been no incident of leg pulling to secure any party office.