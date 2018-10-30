Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Italy Stefano Pontecorva Monday said that his country considered Pakistan a promising destination for business relations and an Italian business delegation was scheduled to visit Pakistan in February 2019.

He said this while exchanging views with Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and new office bearers of ICCI who called on him to discuss the possibilities of organising a Business Opportunities Conference (BoC) in Italy.

Stefano Pontecorva appreciated the ICCI proposal for organizing a BoC in Italy. He said that Italian Trade Commissioner would visit Pakistan in December. He identified airport management system, construction of roads, power generation, marble, mining, textiles, logistics, robotics and cosmetics as potential areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Italy and stressed that Pakistani private sector should accelerate efforts to take advantage of these opportunities. He said that Pakistani diaspora in Italy has emerged as big businessmen and were contributing well in the country. He said Italy could also cooperate with the government in its Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that ICCI had held a successful Business Opportunities Conference in Turkey in June this year and now it intended to organize the same event in Italy for which close cooperation of Italian Embassy was needed.

He said though Pakistan was facing challenges, however, the business community was optimistic about the initiatives of the government. He said that CPEC has created great prospects for foreign investors in Pakistan and Italian investors should explore Pakistan for JVs and investment in CPEC.

Rafat Farid, senior vice president, and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, vice president ICCI, said that Chamber would fully cooperate with Italian business delegation during its visit to Pakistan in organizing B2B meetings and connecting them with right counterparts in Pakistan.

Both sides resolved to work together for promoting direct connectivity between the private sectors of Pakistan and Italy and improving bilateral and economic relations between the both countries.