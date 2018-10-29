Share:

LOS ANGELESS-Kendall Jenner dressed as a Fembot from ‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’ for Halloween.

The 22-year-old model kicked off her celebrations for the spooky holiday at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Las Vegas on other day by donning a blonde beehive wig, a pink fluffy lingerie dress and pink silk gloves to recreate the character from the 1997 spoof comedy film which starred Mike Myers and Elizabeth Hurley.

Kendall finished off her outfit with a miniature pink purse and matching fur-trimmed heels.

Kendall posted a snap on Instagram of herself and a friend - who was dressed as the film series’ titular spy character - where she posed seductively in a bathroom. Quoting one of Austin’s famous lines from the film, she wrote: ‘’Should we shag now or shag later baby?’’The catwalk star was flooded with comments from fans who loved her transformation. One user wrote: ‘’She did such a good job! Looked just like the girl In Austin powers.’’ Another said: ‘’I love it so very real and authentic. So much love. Yassss!’’

Although Kendall is celebrating Halloween by partying with friends, the star is a huge believer in the supernatural is ‘’convinced’’ her mum Kris Jenner’s house is haunted. After witnessing her 21-year-old sister Kylie Jenner’s shower turning on in their mother’s home when nobody else was at the property, and the siblings used to hear footsteps on her roof.She said: ‘’I do believe in ghosts. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen one but I’ve experienced some pretty ghost-y situations.

‘’In the house my mom lives in Kylie and I would always hear footsteps on the roof while no one was home. Kylie’s shower used to turn on all the time and we never knew why, she said, so yeah I’m convinced it was a ghost.’’