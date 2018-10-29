Share:

Islamabad-Community leaders from six Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts yesterday shared their experiences of improved agriculture practices, skills development programs for women and youth, girls’ education, and increased economic opportunities with Pakistani and US government officials at a gathering here. The leaders from Lower Dir, Swat, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, and Peshawar were hosted by the US Agency for International Development. Each district has created its own Facebook page to showcase the development work in their community, said a US embassy statement.

US Consul General Peshawar Jonathan Shrier welcomed the leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the newly-merged districts and said: “We want to hear from you what is working well in your communities and what additional projects can be done.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archaeology and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan, said: “The Community District Leaders Program provides an opportunity for face to face interaction which empowers local people.”

Since 2009, the United States has provided over $2 billion in development assistance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.