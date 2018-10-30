Share:

LAHORE - The Little Master of Lahore Chess Tournament will held on November 24 here at Alhamra Town Campus. The championship is being organised by Laurelbank School System in collaboration with the Punjab Chess Association (PCA). The tournament will be played under three categories including under-10, under-14 and Under-18. The last date to register for the event is November 8, 2018. International rules of chess will be followed during the tournament, which carries cash prizes of Rs 60,000 and will be distributed among the winners and top performers.