Share:

The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has so far issued 59,493 free transport cards to the disabled and senior citizens. The LTC has taken special measures to regulate urban transport system for provision of safe, affordable and comfortable transport facilities to the general public, a spokesman for LTC said here on Monday. The people who have reached the age of 60 years or above and handicapped could apply for the free transport card in LTC office by following simple procedure, the spokesman said. Instructions have also been issued by LTC to the handicapped and senior citizens to replace their old cards before Nov 30 in order to avoid any inconvenience.