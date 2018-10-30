Share:

SUKKUR - Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Department Saeed Ghani while addressing a meeting of elected local bodies’ representatives of Sukkur and Larkana division said that there was no need of taking the certificate from PTI about performance of the Sindh government.

While talking to media here at Sukkur on Monday, he said that the prime minister has no right or the powers to dictate for implementation of system as per his choice.

The minister said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued directives to bring improvement in the local bodies system. He said that the efforts would be made by all to overcome the problems and also bring betterment in the local bodies system to facilitate the people up to the low level.

Ghani said that the Sindh chief minister constituted a committee for brining amendment in the local bodies system in which he (local bodies minister) and the provincial adviser for Information Murtaza Wahab as well as the experts of the local government would also be included in it therefore, the elected representatives give their suggestions in this regard, he added.

The minister said that there was no shortage of water for the people of Sukkur but the problem was of clean water. He said that the provincial government was making all out efforts for completion of all ongoing water supply schemes, adding that complete cooperation would be extended to the Sukkur mayor as well as elected local bodies representatives.

He said that the gang was still in the action for giving fake recruitments, adding that if fake recruitment of anybody proved, he/she may be removed from service, adding that scrutiny of ghost employees has been started.

During the meeting; chairmen, vice chairmen of different district councils, municipal committees and town committees of Sukkur and Larkana division informed about the problems to the minister which they were facing.

On other hand, the affected people who were removed from embankments of different canals of Sukkur Barrage, Dadu and Khirthar canals intercepted the vehicle of the minister and held protest in front of the vehicle who stopped the minister’s vehicle.

On the occasion, the men and women who were keeping the holy book of Quran on the occasion told the minister that irrigation department’s authorities settled them on the dykes of canals after collecting the amount worth lacks of rupees after which they were being displaced.

The minister assured them that the action was being taking on the orders of the apex court, adding that the work of the PPP was not making the people homeless. He said that he would talk with the Sindh chief minister for giving the alternate plots.