Public hospitals are supposed to provide healthcare the one who needs it. When I have visited in Khyber teaching hospital where I have become shocked to see the rudeness and indifference staff. I felt so upset that doctors of the hospital staff’s used to misbehave with their patients and I was as much sad as much excited to cry because due to lack of courtesy. Besides this, in this hospital doctors recommended an injection which cost Rs 8000 and many people who don’t have afford to buy rather they refused to treat but it is good to see they have considered themselves legend doctors. Unfortunately, backside they are doing inhuman with patients.

Consequence, I request to the government take action regarding this issue and I hope this issue will be solved soon.

SAIF NAEEM,

Khairabad, October 18.