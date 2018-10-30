Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A narcotic peddler was detained by Satellite Town police during a raid at his Mainpuri manufacturing factory in Satellite Town area on Monday.

Report said that on a tip-off, Satellite Town police headed by ASP Muhammad Imran Mirza conducted the raid at the Mainpuri manufacturing factory, seized materials and arrested main dealer Aftab aka Bawali.

ASP Imran told the media that massive campaign against narcotic dens and peddlers continued in the district under supervision of SSP Abid Ali Baloch and added that during raids narcotics were being recovered while in fear various narcotic peddlers left the district Mirpurkhas.

Case has been lodged under narcotic act against the above accused Aftab aka Bawali in Satellite Town police station.

REVENUE OFFICIAL HELD FOR CORRUPTION

A revenue official (Tapedar) of taluka Shujaabad was trapped in a raid of anti-corruption establishment Mirpurkhas team and recovered marked trapped money from his possession on Monday.

Report said that on the complaint of Javed Ali son of Muhammad Haneef regarding demand of bribe Rs25,000 by Tapedar Kelash Kumar for issuing him land documents, circle in-charge ACE Mirpurkhas Ghulam Mustafa Thebo organised the raid and registered the case no 2/2018 while carried out raid at the Mukhtiarkar office taluka Shujaabad along with civil judge and judicial magistrate Mirpurkhas-1 Muhammad Jurial Rajpar and recovered marked trap money Rs25,000 and detained him immediately.