ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will review the return offered to the power sector companies and has proposed downward revision of return for various thermal and hydro projects.

In the light of data shared by the power sector stakeholders, NEPRA has proposed cut on the return and the hearing will be held on November 21, 2018 to review the rate of return for the coal, LNG, local gas and hydro projects.

Around two years ago, NEPRA had decided to review the returns offered in the power sector and determination of the rate of returns for the power companies. In a bid to review IRR (Internal Rate of Return) NEPRA has prepared a concept paper which provided a basis for determining the IRR for various technologies and through advertisement in November, 2016 invited comments from general public. Subsequently, the authority received several comments from individual/firms, general public etc. Accordingly, after reviewing input from the stakeholders while relying on the recent market data, the returns have been worked out.

The interest rate differential between Pakistan risk-free rate and US risk-free rate itself incorporates any impact of depreciation or appreciation of Pakistani rupee (PKR) value against the US dollar.

For imported coal the current return in US dollar (USD) is 17 percent while it is 20.30 percent in Pakistani Rupee(PKR). The proposed return is 12.50 percent on USD while 15.67 percent on PKR. For Thar/local coal against the current return of 18 percent and 21.33 percent for USD and PKR respectively the NEPRA proposed return is 14 percent on USD and 17.21 percent on PKR investment.

For imported RLNG the current return is 15 percent and 18.24 percent for the USD and PKR respectively while the NEPRA’s proposed return is 13.25 percent on USD while 16.44 percent in PKR. The proposed return for the local gas is 15 percent and 18.24 percent respectively for USD and PKR against the current return of 14 percent and 17.21 percent. For bagasse, the regulator has proposed a return of 14 percent and 17.21 percent respectively. The current return on bagasse is 15 percent and 18.24 percent. For small and large hydro, the current return (for take or pay and take & pay) is 17 percent and 20.30 percent for USD and PKR respectively. The proposed return for small hydro (take or pay is 14.25 percent and 17.47 percent) while for small hydro (take and pay) is 14.50 percent and 17.73 percent. The proposed return for large hydro (take or pay) is 15 percent and 18.24 percent while for large hydro (take and pay) is 16 percent and 19.27 percent. For other renewable such as solar and wind the current return is maintained.